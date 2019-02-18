Home Secretary visits police centres preparing for EU exit

The Home Secretary has today (Monday 18 February) visited 2 police hubs to see how law enforcement is preparing for the possibility of leaving the European Union without a deal.

Sajid Javid was given a tour of the International Crime and Coordination Centre (ICCC), a unit recently established by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

The ICCC will act as a centre of expertise to support police forces in using alternative co-operation mechanisms with European partners should a deal not be agreed before the UK leaves the EU.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said:

The UK’s main objective is to maintain existing levels of security co-operation and protect mutually beneficial capabilities, which is in the interests of both Britain and the EU. It is our duty as a responsible government, however, to prepare for all scenarios. I am reassured that our police, through the International Crime Coordination Centre and the National Police Coordination Centre, are well-prepared to respond to all scenarios.

The Home Office has provided £2.4 million for the ICCC in 2018 to 2019 and confirmed that the department will continue to fund the unit in 2019 to 2020.

The Home Secretary also went to the National Police Coordination Centre (NPoCC), where he was given an overview of its operations by Chief Constable Sara Thornton, the NPoCC’s chair.

Launched in 2013, the NPoCC co-ordinates the deployment of police officers and staff across UK policing during major events and operations.

It recently oversaw police response to the visit of US President Donald Trump in July 2018. The visit constituted the largest deployment of officers since 2011 and was delivered safely and securely by police.