Home Secretary hears from Scottish businesses on skills-based immigration

Home Secretary Sajid Javid today (Friday 3 May) met with local business leaders in Aberdeen to seek their views on the UK government’s plan to introduce a new skills-based immigration system from 2021.

The Home Office is conducting a year-long engagement programme across the UK to listen to the views of businesses and communities.

Representatives from the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association, VisitAberdeenshire, Chrysaor, Thistle Seafoods and other organisations were all present at the talks.

A skills-based immigration system will follow the end to freedom of movement and will favour experience and talent over nationality. It will help employers access the skills they need while ensuring net migration is reduced to sustainable levels.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said:

I want our future immigration system to work in the best interests of the whole of the UK. That’s why I came to Aberdeen today to hear directly from businesses as they take part in this important debate. Scottish employers are playing a key role in helping us finalise our plans and my meeting with industry representatives was extremely productive. A skills-based approach will ensure we attract the brightest and best migrants to Scotland and the rest of the UK – boosting our economy and benefiting the British people.

The UK government’s proposals will, in line with the recommendations made by the Migration Advisory Committee:

remove the annual cap on the number of visas issued for skilled workers

widen the skills threshold to include people with qualifications equivalent of A levels or Scottish Highers

ends the requirements for labour market tests by employers wanting to sponsor a highly skilled worker

The Home Secretary was hosted by the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

The new immigration and borders system will be implemented in a phased approach from 2021 and full details are available in the UK government’s White Paper.