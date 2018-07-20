HMCTS response to Public Accounts Committee report on court reform programme

HMCTS CEO Susan Acland-Hood said:

Today’s report highlights the ambitious and transformational nature of our reform programme. We will study the committee’s recommendations and respond in detail.

Significant progress is being made to deliver the programme, including new digital services which have seen high take-up and satisfaction rates.

We do recognise the need to engage more actively with our key stakeholders, and this is a key priority over the next phase of reform. This is a challenging programme but we remain confident that it is on track to deliver the benefits promised and to help create a better, more straightforward, accessible and efficient justice system for all who use and need it.