HMCTS refreshes court security awareness materials

HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has refreshed its court security materials in a wider effort to inform people about the requirements when entering court and tribunal buildings.

HMCTS security video

Court security awareness materials

The materials, which we developed in collaboration with security contractors, feature a mix of media including posters in courts, video and social media content.

Security poster - a good search ( PDF , 105KB, 1 page)

Security posters - prohibited items ( PDF , 421KB, 5 pages)

Security posters - security officers ( PDF , 3.62MB, 4 pages)

They are aimed at all of those who use courts and tribunals including legal professionals, the judiciary and contracted security staff.

Who will be searched?

Security checks apply to all users of courts and tribunals, including those who work within them and users of the services.

There are a few exemptions, for example police officers wearing uniform and carrying a warrant card, or visiting judiciary who have registered at the court.

We are working on an alternative access scheme for registered legal professionals, national roll-out for which is already underway. All courts will have access to the scheme by early 2020.