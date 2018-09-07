HMCTS reform roadshow events 2018 to 2019

From September 2018 to the end of March 2019, HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) will continue to engage with practising legal professionals and professional court users about our £1bn courts and tribunals reform programme.

We will host a series of face-to-face and online events, organised by jurisdiction and topic. The events will enable participants to increase their knowledge and understanding, provide feedback, and ask questions about the progress and ambitions of the reform programme.

We are offering various event formats, providing a range of opportunities to get involved. All events will include a presentation, demonstrations (where available), and a question and answer session.

The online events will use interactive video technology to enable participation without the need to travel. The face-to-face events will be live streamed whilst we will also enable contributions using an interactive question and answer system and the opportunity to pre-submit questions in advance by email.

We will publish video recordings of all events for those unable to participate on the day.

Please use the links below to register your interest in attending. We plan to cover all jurisdictions (crime, civil, family and tribunals) using a range of formats and geographical locations. We will also use feedback from these events to inform and improve future activities. Our events page will be updated as new events are added.

Online events

Face-to-face events

If you have any queries or require further information about the events, please e-mail us.

