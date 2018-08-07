HM Courts and Tribunals Service appoints new Non-Executive Director

Lakh is an experienced CEO and Board Director, having spent over 30 years leading technology businesses. He is currently a non-executive director for the Royal Surrey County Hospital and non-executive chairman for Portsmouth Water CCG (customer challenge group).

Commenting on the appointment, Tim Parker, chairman of the HMCTS Board said:

It’s great to welcome new talent and I’m delighted that Lakh is joining HMCTS. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience which will be invaluable as we continue with our reform programme.

HMCTS’ Board is responsible for overseeing the leadership and direction of HMCTS, ensuring it delivers its aims and objectives. As a non-executive director, Lakh will support the Board in taking forward its responsibilities.

Lakh is scheduled to attend his first HMCTS Board meeting in October.