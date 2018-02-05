Historic Royal Palaces reappointments

Jane Kennedy is an architect with 35 years’ experience in the care and development of historic buildings and has played a key role in securing the future of some of the finest historic buildings in the country.

Professor Sir David Cannadine is a distinguished academic with an international reputation, having written pioneering and influential works of history on many subjects, including on the British monarchy.

The roles are not remunerated. These reappointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Both Jane and Sir David have declared no such political activity.