Higher education expert to review TEF

A higher education expert has been appointed to lead the review and ensure that the world’s first government-led university rating system is delivering clarity for students, it was announced yesterday (19 November).

Dame Shirley Pearce has been named as the independent reviewer of the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF), which shines a light on universities offering high quality teaching and genuine graduate outcomes, and which ones are lagging behind, by rating them as gold, silver or bronze.

The government is fulfilling a promise to students and the sector that TEF be reviewed, so that the ratings allocated to institutions best serve students making the choice about where to study.

The former Vice Chancellor of Loughborough University was officially appointed by the Education Secretary based on her impressive experience within the sector that will give her a unique insight into the needs of students, and enable her to review the process by which TEF ratings are given to universities.

This review will ensure the potential of the rating system is maximised, so that prospective students up and down the country can be sure of the value of the university they choose.

Universities Minister Sam Gyimah said:

Students deserve access to accurate, relevant and comprehensive information when they make the life-changing decision to go to university. I am committed to delivering this – the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework is an invaluable vehicle for translating the vast array of complicated data into useful and clear-cut ratings. I am delighted to welcome Dame Shirley Pearce to join this cause, conducting this review to guarantee the maximum efficiency and precision of the TEF ratings process.

Dame Shirley Pearce said:

This independent review is an important opportunity to look at how TEF is being delivered and to make recommendations for its future development. I am pleased to be taking on this role and look forward to hearing the views of the different providers of higher education as well as the students, employers and general public who are such important audiences for the TEF.

Dame Shirley Pearce will establish an advisory group to assist with her review, which will conclude in Summer 2019.

Dame Shirley Pearce DBE has held senior executive and non-executive roles in higher education, health and policing. She is currently Chair of Court and Council at the London School of Economics and Political Science, a member of the Higher Education Quality Assurance Panel for the Ministry of Education in Singapore, a Trustee for the Royal Anniversary Trust, a member of the advisory board of HCA UK and a member of the Committee for Standards in Public Life.