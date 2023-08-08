Health and Social Care Secretary statement on autumn booster programme
People at greatest risk of serious illness from Covid, including care home residents, over 65s and frontline health and social care workers, are eligible for an autumn vaccine booster.
Following the announcement by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on the Covid autumn booster programme Health and Social Care Secretary, Steve Barclay, said:
I have now accepted the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on eligibility for the 2023 autumn booster programme, to protect those most vulnerable from Covid.
NHS England will confirm details on how and when eligible people can access the autumn booster vaccine shortly, and I would urge anyone invited – including those yet to have their first jab - to come forward as soon as possible.