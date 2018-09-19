Harry Rich appointed Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists

The Minister for the Constitution, Chloe Smith MP, has appointed Harry Rich as the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists. His appointment will commence from 22 September 2018 for a term of no more than four years on a fixed term contract with the possibility of reappointment. Harry Rich will replace Alison White whose term concludes on 21 September 2018.

Harry Rich is an executive coach and business advisor with clients principally drawn from the non-profit, professional services, charitable and creative businesses sectors. Harry Rich is also a non-executive Board member of the Press Recognition Panel, a position he has held since 2014. He also holds a number of positions in the education sector as a trustee for the Open College of the Arts and a Governor for the Glasgow School of Art. Harry Rich was the Chief Executive of the Royal Institute of British Architects from 2009 to 2016 and was the Chief Executive of Enterprise UK from 2007-2009. He is also a qualified but non-practising solicitor.

The Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists is an independent, statutory office established by the Transparency of Lobbying, Non-Party Campaigning and Trade Union Administration Act 2014. The Registrar is responsible for keeping and publishing a register of consultant lobbyists. The Registrar has a duty to monitor compliance with the requirement to register and a power to undertake enforcement action in instances of non-compliance.

The Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists is responsible for overseeing the operation of the Office of the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists. Further information on the lobbying register can be found on the website of the Office of the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists.