Harriett Baldwin MP appointed Minister for Africa

Speaking following her appointment, Harriett Baldwin said:

I am honoured to have been appointed and look forward to representing Global Britain with African nations to tackle a range of opportunities and challenges in Africa.

The UK has longstanding and important relationships, and I will work for an even stronger partnership with African nations, finding new ways to fight poverty, minimise threats and build mutual prosperity.

Eighteen African countries are part of the Commonwealth, so a priority for the upcoming Commonwealth Summit will be looking at how we meet the ambitions of the next generation, including creating the jobs and economic growth so crucial for a modern Africa.