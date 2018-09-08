Green number plates for clean vehicles

Clean cars, vans, and taxis could be equipped with green number plates under new plans to promote awareness of ultra-low emission vehicles.

The special plates, which are already used by countries like Norway, Canada, and China, could be available on green vehicles like electric and hydrogen cars, and are thought to encourage take-up among drivers.

As well as promoting zero emission vehicles, green number plates could help support local incentives for electric vehicles such as access to bus or low emission vehicle lanes, electric charging bays or ultra-low-emission-zones.

The plans are part of a forthcoming government consultation announced today (9 September 2018) which will seek views on whether green plates could work in the UK, and if so, what they should look like.

The consultation could pave the way for the addition of the eye-catching plates to UK vehicles in the next few years.

It comes ahead of the UK hosting the world’s first Zero Emission Vehicle Summit this week, where nations from around the world will come together to agree to support the development of and acceleration in uptake of green vehicles

Chris Grayling, Transport Secretary, said:

The UK has a proud history of leading the world in technological advances and that is no different for ultra low emission vehicles, where we are at the forefront of innovation and testing. This new cleaner, greener transport has the potential to bring with it cleaner air, a better environment and stronger economies for countries around the world. Adding a green badge of honour to these new clean vehicles is a brilliant way of helping increase awareness of their growing popularity in the UK, and might just encourage people to think about how one could fit into their own travel routine.

Elisabeth Costa, Director at The Behavioural Insights Team, said:

We support efforts to increase awareness of the numbers of clean vehicles on our roads. Simple changes based on behavioural science can have a big impact. Green plates would be more noticeable to road users, and this increased attraction can help normalise the idea of clean vehicles, highlighting the changing social norms around vehicle ownership.

The consultation will consider potential designs for the plates, which could include entirely green on the front, back or both sides of the vehicle, or a green symbol.

The Prime Minister originally announced that the UK would host the Zero Emission Vehicle Summit earlier this year and Theresa May will deliver an address at the event on Tuesday (11 September 2018).

The summit will be taking place in Birmingham and Buckinghamshire on 11 and 12 September, bringing together nations from across the globe to pledge collective action towards zero emission journeys and showcase how the UK is one of the best places in the world for zero-emission innovation.

The work is all part of the government’s Future of Mobility Grand Challenge, outlined in its modern Industrial Strategy, aiming to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, make travel safer, improve accessibility, and present enormous economic opportunities for the UK.

The Zero Emission Vehicle Summit follows the Road to Zero strategy which was published earlier this summer and outlines the government’s ambition to lead the world in the development and manufacturing of zero emission vehicles.