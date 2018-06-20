Grading under review for Knowsley Housing Trust

The Regulator of Social Housing reports that Knowsley Housing Trust has been placed on its Grading under review list.

The Regulator is currently investigating a matter regarding Knowsley’s compliance with the governance element of the Governance and Financial Viability Standard. The regulator has also published a regulatory notice for Knowsley HT.

The GUR list is available on the website.

Further information

The GUR list includes providers being investigated for an issue that may result in non-compliant grades for the Governance and/or Financial Viability Standard. The regulatory framework can also be found on the website. Inclusion does not currently have a regulatory judgement as it previously held less than 1,000 homes. The regulatory judgement to be published at the end of the investigation will be its first regulatory judgement.

The regulation of social housing is the responsibility of the Regulation Committee, a statutory committee of the Homes and Communities Agency. The organisation refers to itself as the Regulator of Social Housing in undertaking the functions of the Regulation Committee. Homes England is the trading name of the HCA ’s non-regulation functions.

The regulator’s purpose is to promote a viable, efficient and well-governed social housing sector able to deliver homes that meet a range of needs. It does this by undertaking robust economic regulation focusing on governance, financial viability and value for money that maintains lender confidence and protects the taxpayer. It also sets consumer standards and may take action if these standards are breached and there is a significant risk of serious detriment to tenants or potential tenants.

For more information visit the RSH website.

Our About the Regulator of Social Housing page has contact details for media enquiries.