Grading under review for Greenfields Community Housing Association

The Regulator of Social Housing reports that Greenfields Community Housing Association’s grading is currently under review.

The regulator notifies that a provider’s grading is under review when its compliant grade (G1 and G2 for governance, V1 or V2 for viability) is being investigated in relation to an issue which may result in a downgrade to a non-compliant grade (G3 or G4 for governance, V3 or V4 for viability). The outcome of the investigation will be confirmed in an updated regulatory judgement once completed.

Greenfields Community Housing Association’s current grade is G1/V1 and the regulator is currently investigating a matter which may impact on Greenfield’s compliance with the governance element of the Governance and Viability Standard.

The GUR list is available on the website.

Further information

The regulatory framework can also be found on the website. The regulation of social housing is the responsibility of the Regulation Committee, a statutory committee of the Homes and Communities Agency. The organisation refers to itself as the Regulator of Social Housing in undertaking the functions of the Regulation Committee. Homes England is the trading name of the HCA ’s non-regulation functions. The regulator’s purpose is to promote a viable, efficient and well-governed social housing sector able to deliver homes that meet a range of needs. It does this by undertaking robust economic regulation focusing on governance, financial viability and value for money that maintains lender confidence and protects the taxpayer. It also sets consumer standards and may take action if these standards are breached and there is a significant risk of serious detriment to tenants or potential tenants.

For more information visit the RSH website.

Our media enquiries page has contact details for journalists.