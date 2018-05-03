Governments agree plans to work together on UK frameworks

The ninth Joint Ministerial Committee (EU Negotiations) met today in 70 Whitehall. The meeting was chaired by the Rt Hon David Lidington MP, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office.

The attending Ministers were:

From the UK Government: the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office, Rt Hon David Lidington MP; the Secretary of State for Exiting the EU, Rt Hon David Davis MP; the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP; the Secretary of State for Wales, Rt Hon Alun Cairns MP; the Secretary of State for Scotland, Rt Hon David Mundell MP; the Minister for the Constitution, Chloe Smith MP; the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Exiting the EU, Robin Walker MP.

From the Welsh Government: the Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Mark Drakeford AM.

From the Scottish Government: the Minister for UK Negotiations on Scotland’s Place in Europe, Michael Russell MSP.

Dr Andrew McCormick, Director General International Relations from the Northern Ireland Civil Service attended the meeting in the continued absence of a Northern Ireland Executive.

The Chair opened the meeting by summarising the constructive Ministerial and official level engagement that had taken place since the Committee last met.

The Secretary of State for Exiting the EU provided an update on negotiations, including the March meeting of European Council and the agreement reached on the terms of the Implementation Period. The Committee discussed the UK Government’s paper on the Devolved Administrations’ role in the negotiations. The Committee noted this paper.

The Committee discussed the EU (Withdrawal) Bill.

The Committee noted the need for continued engagement on common frameworks and agreed plans for the next phase of multilateral official level discussions in a range of areas where frameworks may be required, with progress to be considered at the next meeting.