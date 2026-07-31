Government takes action to crack down on rogue funeral operators

Proposals for formal regulation of the funeral sector to be developed following harrowing case in Hull

DHSC to lead cross-government work to ensure that every person in every setting is treated with the respect they deserve in death.

Work will formally commence following the sentencing of criminal funeral director Robert Bush today

The government has announced urgent plans to crack down on rogue operators in the funeral sector and ensure better protection for bereaved families after the sentencing of Robert Bush today.

Bush, of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a total of 67 charges, including the prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud, fraudulent trading, and theft.

The Department for Health and Social Care will now drive forward work alongside other government departments, including the Ministry of Justice and the Law Commission to crack down on rogue operators in the funeral sector, and to protect bereaved families against the heartbreak of having their loved ones mistreated in death.

This will include developing a range of detailed proposals to drive up standards, including regulation of the funeral sector. These will be drawn up in discussion with established operators, faith groups, families, and other stakeholders.

As part of this work, the Law Commission will undertake a review of the criminal law in relation to the deceased, consider any gaps in existing legal protections and make recommendations on the creation of new offences, if they are needed.

For bereaved families, there can be few things more painful than knowing a loved one was not treated properly after they died. The deceased cannot speak for themselves, which is why clear safeguards, stronger oversight and consistent standards are needed to protect their dignity and give families the reassurance they deserve.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Yvette Cooper said:

Robert Bush’s actions were utterly abhorrent, and my thoughts are with all the bereaved families in Hull who have been so badly let down. In the wake of this horrific case, we will now bring forward comprehensive proposals to ensure respect and dignity for the deceased in every setting, including proper regulation of the funeral sector. We are determined to drive rogue operators out of this industry, and protect other families from suffering this same heartache. Every person in every situation deserves dignity in death, and every bereaved family deserves certainty that their loved ones are being treated with care and respect.

The Government will work closely with bereaved families, funeral providers, faith groups and others to ensure that future policy is proportionate, effective and informed by those with relevant experience.

This will ensure action is designed to give families confidence that funeral providers are meeting clear, consistent standards, no matter where they live or which provider they choose.

It will also reinforce the profound responsibility placed on anyone entrusted with caring for someone after death.

This case is another horrendous example of where the deceased have not been honoured with the care and respect many of us would have expected. The findings from Sir Jonathan Michael’s independent inquiry into the actions that allowed David Fuller to commit his horrific crimes showed that we need to consider how we can ensure better standards across all settings that look after our loved ones after they die, including where some level of regulation is already in place.

Many funeral providers offer compassionate and professional care every day. Stronger oversight, including regulation and other measures, would protect families from poor practice, support good providers, and restore confidence in a sector people rely on when they are at their most vulnerable.

Andrew Judd, Chief Executive Officer, National Association of Funeral Directors, said:

We welcome the government’s commitment to raising standards and oversight across the whole funeral sector and look forward to working with government to ensure that every single deceased person and their bereaved families are treated with the respect and dignity that they deserve. We will work with Government and industry during the engagement to secure meaningful change for all bereaved families as soon as possible. We believe that statutory regulation can best achieve this aim and will continue to make that case during this process.

Paul Allcock, Government Liaison at the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF), said:

SAIF welcomes the DHSC’s commitment to engaging with the funeral profession on regulation. Any framework must protect the deceased and their families as a priority, but must also uphold standards and recognise small and medium-sized independent funeral businesses. It should be proportionate, preserve family choice and maintain a diverse market. We’re committed to supporting the engagement and cross-government work. SAIF members currently follow the UK Funeral Director Code and undergo inspections of premises, mortuary facilities and administrative processes. Families also have access to an independent complaints and redress process, delivered by an externally audited alternative dispute resolution body certified by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, providing an added safeguard. We’ll continue working closely with the DHSC and MOJ to shape regulation that protects the deceased, their families and supports a sustainable funeral profession.

Phil Rosenberg, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said:

We look forward to working with the Department of Health and Social Care and the Ministry of Justice to ensure the improvement of standards in the funeral sector enable all families and communities to bury their loved ones with dignity and care. The Jewish community is proud of its high standards of care for the deceased and internal regulatory processes, which ensure that Jewish people are buried safely, respectfully, and in accordance with religious requirements.

Mohamed Omer MBE, Chair, National Burial Council, said: