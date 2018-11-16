Government supports charities to go digital

£1 million to expand training programmes for charities to improve digital skills

Fund follows a commitment in the Civil Society Strategy to support charities to build their digital confidence

Training to enable charities to develop an understanding of how technology can make it easier for them to achieve their goals

Charities across England will have the opportunity to improve their digital skills through a new £1 million digital training fund for the sector, Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright announced today.

The Digital Leadership Fund will give industry leaders’ free access to training or heavily subsidised courses to boost their digital skills and develop a wider understanding of how technology can help them fulfil their mission.

Training available for charity bosses will include learning how to maximise online fundraising tools, build a social media presence or modernise their operational delivery by embedding updated IT systems.

Training may also include learning how to harness emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to achieve their charitable objectives.

The fund supports the government’s recently published Civil Society Strategy, which outlined plans to help charities build their digital capabilities to benefit service-users and wider society.

Jeremy Wright, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said:

We want charitable organisations to thrive in the digital age and are committed to helping them get the most out of technology, which can act as an enormous force for good. Through this programme, charity leaders will have more opportunities to enhance skills and boost employee confidence while creating a greater and more positive impact on people and their communities.

This programme is in addition to the £400,000 Digital Inclusion Fund which was launched in August to help older and disabled people acquire digital skills. Projects are expected to include the teaching of basic skills such as booking GP appointments online, using apps to communicate with friends and family, and making the most of search engines.

It will also harness the power of tech to get people online and support the Digital Strategy, which sets out Government’s ambition to create a world-leading digital economy that works for everyone.

The Digital Leadership Fund is to organisations that are currently providing training to improve charities’ digital skills.

Applications close on Friday December 7th.