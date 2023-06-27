Government seeks views on learning disability and autism training

Consultation launched on Oliver McGowan Code of Practice on statutory learning disability and autism training

Draft code sets out standards to meet new legal requirement for health and care staff to receive training

Consultation invites all interested individuals and groups to provide views on draft code

Standards for learning disability and autism training for health and care staff will improve as government launches a consultation on a code of practice.

Draft guidance for the Oliver McGowan Code of Practice outlines how health and care providers who are Care Quality Commission (CQC) registered can meet the new legislative requirement to ensure staff receive training on learning disabilities and autism appropriate to their role.

Published today, the draft outlines the standards that training on learning disabilities and autism must meet to comply with the legislation from the Health and Care Act 2022, and guidance on how providers can meet those standards.

People with a learning disability and autistic people face poorer health outcomes than the general population, and it is crucial that health and care staff are equipped with the right knowledge and skills to provide high-quality, personalised care and help reduce inequalities in health outcomes.

The new legal training requirement and introduction of a code of practice are important steps in improving the care that people with a learning disability and autistic people receive.

Minister of State for Health, Maria Caulfield, said:

People with a learning disability and autistic people deserve care that is personalised to them, and it’s important for staff to have the right skills to provide this. We want as many people as possible to contribute to this consultation so that we can continue working towards a society where everyone knows their needs will be met when they walk into a hospital or care setting.

Paula McGowan OBE & Tom McGowan, said:

The Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training on Learning Disability and Autism has set the standards in the Oliver McGowan Code of Practice. The launch of the consultation is a significant milestone on improving health and care outcomes and is an essential step in ensuring that people who have a Learning Disability and Autistic people receive appropriate and timely access to meet their health and care needs.

Tom Cahill, National Director for Learning Disability and Autism at NHS England, said:

This is a significant step towards improving awareness, knowledge and skills of all health and care staff in looking after and supporting people with a learning disability and autistic people. The Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training on Learning Disability and Autism will ensure that people with a learning disability and autistic people receive the right levels of care and support that meet their individual needs. We ask that all health and care employers take part in this consultation - and ensure their staff get the appropriate training they need through the recently rolled out e-learning, interactive and face-to-face training sessions.

As set out in the draft code, the Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training on Learning Disability and Autism is the government’s preferred and recommended programme to support CQC registered providers to meet the new requirement introduced by the Health and Care Act 2022.

The training is named after Oliver McGowan, a young autistic teenager with a mild learning disability who sadly died after having a severe reaction to medication given to him against his and his family’s strong wishes.

Oliver’s parents, Paula and Tom McGowan, have campaigned for better training for health and care staff to improve understanding of the needs of people with a learning disability or autistic people.

The government welcomes the views of all interested individuals and groups to provide their views on the draft code.

Running for 12 weeks, ending 19 September, it seeks views on the draft code’s content. Government will then consider responses before laying the revised code in Parliament.

Notes to editors: