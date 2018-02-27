Government launches call for evidence for Civil Society Strategy

Tracey Crouch, Minister for Sport and Civil Society, has today launched a public call for evidence on a new strategy that will harnesses the power of communities, charities, and businesses to help build a fairer society.

Tracey Crouch welcome views on Civil Society strategy

The engagement exercise for the Civil Society Strategy will look at four themes that will strengthen civil society further, exploring the best way sectors can work together, empowering people to take action on the issues that matter to them and improving the places they live and work in.

It is open for anyone to share their opinions, experiences and feedback over the next twelve weeks.

This work will build on the government’s current work with young people and youth organisations, as well as efforts to grow social impact investing, tackle loneliness and build integrated communities.

Further to the online platform, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will also hold events around the country where people will be invited to talk about civil society.

Tracey Crouch Minister for Sport and Civil Society said:

The civil society sector is incredible and works hard to deliver so much for people and communities. I want to bring these individuals and organisations together even more to improve communities and help tackle the everyday challenges that people face. The strategy will be important in our mission to build a fairer society and help secure a better future for the next generation. I encourage everyone with an interest in this important area to come forward and make their voices heard.

The Civil Society Strategy will be developed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, together with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and other government departments.

Jake Berry, Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, said:

This strategy reaffirms our commitment to working alongside all sections of society to build a fairer future for all. This piece of work will shape how we work with communities and will encompass their views in order to create a society that works for everyone.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The online platform will be open for twelve weeks.

It is split into four sections: Our Civil Society, People, Partnerships and Places. You can choose to just answer the questions that are relevant to you: