Government confirms commitment to Crewe Hub vision

A high-speed rail service to Stoke-on-Trent, platform extensions and a re-designed junction at Crewe to give more people to access to HS2 are amongst plans being backed by government, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has confirmed today (9 March 2018).

The government’s support for the Crewe Hub vision means plans for HS2 Phase 2a from the West Midlands to Crewe will be modified to include:

extension of Platform 5 at Crewe to 400 metres, to allow for the splitting and joining of HS2 services, which also opens opportunities to serve Stoke-on-Trent with HS2

a more efficient design for the proposed platform on the Manchester independent lines, incorporating a transfer deck to the main station

a change to the design of the southern connection from HS2 , so that HS2 joins, and takes over, the central 2 lines on the existing network

The Secretary of State also intends to ask the franchise operator, West Coast Partnership, to include a high speed service to Stoke-on-Trent in its market development and service plans.

Secretary of State Chris Grayling said:

We have listened to people’s views on the Crewe Hub consultation, ensuring that the town’s proud history as an epicentre of rail journeys is set to continue, as it plays a vital role in delivering Britain’s future railway. HS2 will be the backbone of our national rail network, increasing capacity on our congested rail network with thousands more seats on commuter services, improving vital connections between some of our country’s biggest cities and generating jobs, skills and economic growth. It also builds on our earlier decision to bring the benefits of HS2 to Crewe from 2027 - 6 years earlier than originally planned - as well as allowing the benefits of a high-speed service to extend to Stoke-on-Trent.

Extending HS2 to Crewe is a vital step in achieving the government’s ambition to build a country that works for everyone. By committing to the Crewe consultation, significant benefits brought to Crewe and Stoke-on-Trent by HS2 are unlocked, allowing more people to access high speed, long distance services.

Combined with a HS2 junction north of Crewe (which will be considered as part of Phase 2b), this could allow 5 to 7 HS2 trains per hour to call at Crewe and improve connectivity on the lines from Crewe to Shrewsbury, Chester and Stoke-on-Trent (subject in some cases to further investment beyond Crewe itself).

The full response to the Crewe Hub consultation is on GOV.UK.