Government Chemist supports FSA allergen awareness campaign

The FSA has launched a campaign, easytoask, designed to empower young people to ask food businesses about allergens when eating out, so that they can make safe choices. The campaign follows several allergy-related deaths among young people – data shows that children and young adults are disproportionately more prone to die from an allergic reaction than adults.

The Government Chemist works to support allergen management through measurement, as in the cumin and paprika cases and through knowledge transfer by publishing papers and organising dissemination events.

Michael Walker, Referee Analyst, will be giving a talk at the Anaphylaxis Campaign Corporate Conference in September on “Regulation of food allergens – before, during and after the UK’s exit from the European Union”. To know more about this event visit the Anaphylaxis Campaign website.

For more information about the work the Government Chemist does contact: