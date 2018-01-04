GC organises workshop on allergen detection for public analysts

About the workshop

This workshop is building on previous joint Knowledge Transfer events, and it is the first in a new series of government-funded events. The workshop will focus on providing advice, guidance and best practice on the application of a range of complementary analytical techniques for the detection of allergens in spices. The aim of the workshop is to provide participants with an analytical roadmap for detecting allergens.

The workshop will include presentations by Dr Chun-Han Chan from the FSA’s Allergen team and Greg Corbishley from BART ingredients who will offer an industry perspective. There will also be opportunities for round-table discussions. There is further information about the programme, location and times in the attached flyer.

Detection of allergens in spices – Detection of allergens in spices ( PDF , 243KB, 2 pages)

The workshop is free for public analysts. Please book your place early by contacting: training@lgcgroup.com

About the organisers

Defra, FSA and FSS working in collaboration with the Government Chemist (funded by BEIS), have agreed a framework for the provision of knowledge transfer on food standards and food safety analysis to public analysts and industry laboratories for three years (2017 – 2020). This workshop will be the first KT event to be delivered in this jointly funded programme.