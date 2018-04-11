Government announces winners of funding to celebrate centenary year of suffrage

Over £600,000 has been awarded to 8 standout schemes, including projects that train women to become leaders in their communities, and events that celebrate the lives of prominent suffragettes.

The funding announced today is part of the Centenary Grant Scheme’s £1.1 million Large Grant Fund, which is available to large-scale schemes up to a value of £125,000 that aim to increase young people’s engagement with democracy and encourage more women to take part in public life.

Minister for Women, Victoria Atkins, said:

It is vital that we honour the legacy of the brave and determined women who fought for the equal rights of women and men, and have paved the way for the freedoms we enjoy today. I am delighted to be awarding funding to these innovative, exciting projects that will inspire women and young people from all over the country, and follow national celebratory activity that has already begun under the small grant scheme. I am determined that this government will continue to open up modern politics and build a diverse political system that reflects the nation it serves.

The grant scheme is part of a £5 million centenary fund created by the government to celebrate the centenary and to open up public life to more people.

The Government Equalities Office is leading a programme of activities across 3 themes that celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage, educate young people about its significance, and encourage more women to participate in public life so that they have an equal voice in the decisions that affect them.

The rest of the funding will be spent on:

the first ever statue of a woman in Parliament Square – Millicent Fawcett

initiatives to encourage more people to participate in politics

smaller-scale local events and activities in Centenary Cities, which are 7 cities and towns in England with a strong suffrage history

The 8 winning projects