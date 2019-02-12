Gloucestershire school children learning to love nature with help from the Environment Agency

School children in Gloucester and Cinderford are learning to love their rivers through funding provided by the Environment Agency.

More than 400 primary-aged children from seven schools are taking part in the Love Your River Gloucester and Cinderford Wild Towns projects to support river restoration and habitat improvements. Gloucester City Council, Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust, Severn Rivers Trust and Severn Trent Water are key partners in the projects.

The EA is funding community engagement for the projects over three months, and this is being delivered by the Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust. The children are learning about the water environment, including what lives in the river, the water cycle, pollution and how they can help to keep our rivers clean.

Karen Andrews for the Environment Agency said:

These are really exciting projects, and part of a bigger overall aim to improve rivers in the county, which should lead to better water quality and biodiversity.