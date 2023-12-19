Give the greatest gift and donate blood this Christmas

Registered blood donors urged to donate and fill appointment slots at one of 25 centres nationwide

Help the NHS deal with the busy winter and keep blood stocks strong

New donors welcome in the new year to join the lifesaving teams

Blood donors are being urged to book and keep appointments this Christmas.

An appeal has been launched to make sure every appointment is filled and turned into a vital lifesaving donation.

Winter is a particularly busy time for the NHS meaning blood donations are more important than ever.

There are currently appointments available at the 25 permanent blood donor centres across England.

Health Minister, Andrea Leadsom, said:

Christmas is a time for families and friends to get together but also a time to help others and what better way than to save a life. Giving blood is giving life to a stranger and by booking and keeping an appointment, blood donors are able to do something really special. So I urge people to spare just a small amount of time to make a big difference.

Appointments can be booked at blood.co.uk and existing donors are being asked to come forward with new donors asked to sign up in the new year.

People who have registered as a donor but not yet made an appointment to give blood are also encouraged to take that next step and make their first donation.

Between 19 December 2022 and 8 January 2023, 73,465 units of blood were collected and 74,467 were issued to hospitals making every donation vital.

NHS Blood and Transplant needs to collect 1.45 million units of blood each year to meet the needs of patients across England.

On average, 4,300 blood donations are required every day to cope with demand from hospitals and 140,000 new donors will be needed next year.

Mark Chambers, Director of Donor Experience at NHS Blood and Transplant said:

We’re encouraging all of our amazing blood donors to please book and keep their appointments and help us save lives this Christmas. Demand for lifesaving blood doesn’t stop for Christmas. Many patients will need transfusions over the festive period as treatment for a blood condition or cancer, or due to surgery, childbirth or an accident. We’d also love to welcome anyone giving blood for the first time. If you don’t know your blood type you will find out after donating - you might find out you have the type patients especially need. It only takes an hour to give blood and each donation can help save or improve up to 3 lives.

Blood is needed to help the NHS treat patients with cancer, blood disorders and those suffering medical trauma or undergoing surgery. Each donation can save or improve up to 3 lives.

People can register now and book an appointment via: