German President to lay Wreath at Cenotaph Service

President Steinmeier will attend Remembrance Sunday Service in an historic act of reconciliation to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War

He will become the first German leader to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph ceremony before later attending a service at Westminster Abbey

The German President will attend the UK’s commemorations for the centenary of the end of the First World War on Remembrance Sunday.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of the German people in an historic act of reconciliation.

It will be the first time a German leader will lay a wreath at the ceremony. The act marks the significance of the centenary, 100 years after the guns fell silent on the Western Front after four years of war.

Prime Minister Theresa May said:

Remembrance Sunday gives all of us the chance to come together and remember the immense sacrifices made in war. I look forward to welcoming President Steinmeier to this year’s ceremony where we will remember all the fallen and give thanks for peace. His attendance to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph shows the significance of this event, 100 years after the end of the First World War.

President Steinmeier will also attend a Service at Westminster Abbey on the Sunday evening. The 2,000 guests will pay tribute to all those who came home and helped to build the world we live in today.

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright said:

I am pleased that on this most important of days, we can come together with our German friends to mark reconciliation and the peace that exists between our two nations today. It is part of a fitting finale of our four year commemoration of the First World War Centenary.

Remembrance Sunday will mark the culmination of the Government’s First World War centenary programme. Over the past four years, the German State has been represented at all commemorative events including those to mark the Battles of Jutland, the Somme and Amiens.