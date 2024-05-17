General Sharon Nesmith appointed new Vice Chief of the Defence Staff

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed that His Majesty The King has approved the new appointment of the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff.

General Dame Sharon Nesmith DCB ADC Gen is to be appointed as Vice Chief of the Defence Staff and Aide-de-Camp to His Majesty in the rank of General, in succession to General Gwyn Jenkins CB OBE ADC Royal Marines in June 2024.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said:

I am delighted to congratulate General Dame Sharon Nesmith on her deserved promotion and appointment as Vice Chief of the Defence Staff. Sharon brings extensive leadership and operational experience and is very well suited to lead our Armed Forces as we modernise to meet the challenges of a more dangerous world. In her distinguished career to date, Sharon has led the Army as the Deputy Chief, deployed on operations around the world, supported our recruitment efforts and Commanded in the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps. I look forward to continuing to work with her. I would also like to recognise General Gwyn’s service as Vice Chief for the past two years as he takes up his new role as National Security Advisor – with leaders like Gwyn and Sharon, our country’s security is in safe hands.

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said:

I am very pleased to welcome General Sharon Nesmith as the next Vice Chief of the Defence Staff. An outstanding officer with an exemplary record of operational service combined with strategic leadership, Sharon brings a powerful mix of a moderniser and pragmatist. Her comfort with delivering big capital programmes, increasing lethality and productivity, and embracing technology and looking after our people, are just some of the attributes she will bring and are necessary as we respond to the global security challenges. I look forward to working with General Sharon and enhancing further the UK’s standing with our allies and our nation’s security and prosperity.

General Dame Sharon Nesmith said:

I am very honoured to have been selected for the role of Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, especially during a period of such significant global instability. I am very excited to start in my role, with an amazing team of Civil Servants, Regular and Reservist Service Personnel around me.

A biography of General Dame Sharon Nesmith can be found here.