Gemma Aldridge appointed to the Department of Health and Social Care
Gemma Aldridge has been appointed to the Department of Health and Social Care to undertake a short review of media and digital work at DHSC and NHS England.
Gemma Aldridge has accepted a direct ministerial appointment to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to undertake a short review of DHSC’s and NHS England’s media and digital work.
As the former editor of the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, she brings a wealth of journalistic experience and will work across DHSC and NHS England for 3 months. Gemma, previously a features editor and assistant editor at the titles, became editor at the 2 Sunday papers in April 2021 and left in 2024.
The review will focus on effective communication of the government’s 10 Year Health Plan and comes ahead of future plans to integrate the 2 organisations.