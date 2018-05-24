GDPR is here

Staff at the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) have been busy preparing for the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into force on 25 May 2018. These new data protection regulations replace the previous Data Protection Act 1998 (DPA) and set guidelines for the processing and collection of personal information.

The DBS processes personal information in order to fulfil its day-to-day duties. We do this in line with GDPR.

When handling your data the DBS will:

make sure you know why we need this information

only ask for information that we need

ensure only those appropriate have access to it

store your information securely

inform you if the information will be shared with a third party

ask you to agree to us sharing your information where you have a choice

only keep your information for as long as we need to

We have added a new page to our website, called ‘Your data and how we use it’ which covers why we need your personal data, what we will do with it and what you can expect from us.

Our GOV.UK website has also been updated to include all new and revised Privacy Policies. These policies again, explain why we need your personal data and what we will do with it, however the policies explain this specifically in relation to our statutory functions. They can be found here.