Further support confirmed for Oxford to slow COVID-19 infections

Additional support package aims to slow COVID-19 infections within areas

Package includes additional testing and support to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccines

Following a significant rise in COVID-19 case numbers locally, additional support is being deployed from Monday 12 July in the city of Oxford.

The wall of protection the vaccine is providing is severely weakening the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths. The aim of this additional support is to slow down the rate of COVID-19 infection in this area, allowing time for more people to get both vaccinations.

The additional support package includes the option to deliver extra testing within targeted areas, the provision of logistical support to maximise vaccine uptake, and further help for local campaigns. As part of the enhanced support package, extra guidance will be set out on steps people can take, such as minimising travel in and out of the affected areas, to keep their loved ones and their communities safe. This approach has also been deployed in areas across the North West, and Bedford and Birmingham.

This further support is a short-term measure, and case rates in the area will be regularly reviewed to determine if support is still needed.

Health Minister Lord Bethell said:

Working closely with the local authority, we are providing a strengthened package of support in Oxford. We know this approach can work and it is based on our successful partnerships with other areas where there was a significant rise in cases. This extra support is intended to help slow the rate of infection as restrictions are lifted, allowing more people to get double jabbed.