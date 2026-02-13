Funding boost for young people’s mental health services

10,000 extra interventions to help young people facing mental health challenges.

Delivers on 10 Year Health Plan commitment to extend mental health support for children and young people.

Comes as nation marks Children and Young People’s Mental Health Week.

Thousands more young people will get the mental health support they need thanks to a £7 million funding boost for Early Support Hubs across England.

Early Support Hubs are community-based services, which provide drop-in mental health support for young people aged 11-25 with a range of issues, helping to prevent more severe mental illness without the need for a referral or doctor’s appointment.

The investment will allow the 24 existing hubs to expand services in local communities, delivering 10,000 additional mental health and wellbeing interventions over the next twelve months. This could include counselling, group work, therapeutic support and specialist advice.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said:

No young person should suffer in silence with their mental health. We’re investing in the wellbeing of the next generation, making sure every young person has the best start in life and the support they need to grow, to flourish, and to thrive. Early Support Hubs are already making a real difference and this funding boost will expand services to support more young people in communities across the country. Alongside this, we’re investing an extra £688 million in mental health services this year and are well on our way to recruiting 8,500 additional mental health workers across children’s and adult services.

Findings from the Early Support Hubs programme will shape the government’s plans for the rollout Young Futures Hubs, informing how open-access mental health care is delivered in the future.

There is a high demand for mental health services within communities. In 2023, approximately 1 in 5 people aged 8 to 25 years had a mental disorder.

Early Support Hubs are a step towards meeting that demand. Research also indicates the hubs attract groups that are less likely to engage with traditional NHS or school-based services, including older teenagers and those from an ethnic minority background.

Minister for Early Education, Olivia Bailey said:

Every young person deserves access to mental health support when they need it, without barriers or long waits. Early Support Hubs are making a real difference in communities, complementing the rollout of mental health support teams in all schools in England which has already reached six in ten children. These services are vital so that every young person can achieve and thrive, getting timely support in their local areas, whether that’s group sessions, or simply a safe space to talk.

Des Fletcher, a young person who has received support from the Early Support Hub, Young Devon said:

I have struggled with anxiety and low mood which has had a big impact on my life. Young Devon is the only service that actually gives that time, effort and non-judgemental space for me to be me. Support like this is so important for young people that might be struggling. I hope that young people in every community can have a place like this to turn to for their mental health and wellbeing.

Funding for Early Support Hubs is just one of the many ways this government is supporting young people’s mental health, including investing an extra £688 million in mental health services this year, hiring 7,000 additional mental health workers, as well as accelerating the rollout of Mental Health Support Teams in schools and colleges.

Landmark legislation to reform the Mental Health Act has also strengthened the rights of children and young people around their care and treatment.

This government is building an NHS fit for the future, giving mental health the attention it deserves, creating the healthiest ever generation of children, and ensuring everyone receives the support they need, closer to home.

Connie Muttock, Head of Policy at the Centre for Young Lives, said:

Childhood is a crucial window where the right support can be transformational. Early Support Hubs can be a lifeline, providing accessible, youth-friendly community spaces meeting young people’s needs holistically. The decision to extend funding for these vital services is welcome, and we very much hope this is the first part of a large and long-term package of support to match the scale of the mental health crisis young people are currently coping with alone.

Gemma Byrne, Policy and Influencing Manager at Mind, said:

We’re delighted to see the extension of funding for 24 early support hubs around the country. As children, young people and their families navigate long waiting lists, these hubs are a lifeline offering tailored support in the heart of local communities without needing a referral. We now need to see a national commitment to delivering a hub in every local authority area by 2035, to make sure every young person with a mental health problem can get the care they need before reaching crisis point.

Andy Bell, Chief Executive, Centre for Mental Health, said:

Today’s announcement to extend funding for 24 early support hubs for young people’s mental health is a welcome step and will make a real difference. We have long called for a national rollout of hubs so that all children and young people can access timely, community-based mental health support. It is vital that insights from this programme shape the Government’s plans for Young Futures Hubs, informing how open-access mental health provision is delivered and sustained. As set out in the Government’s manifesto, this must mean genuinely open access, co-produced with young people, with mental health support available up to the age of 25.

Cassandra Harrison, CEO of Youth Access said:

We welcome the Government’s decision to extend funding for 24 early support hubs for another year. These hubs make a real difference to thousands of young people struggling with their mental health and wellbeing, providing vital, community-based support and advice that helps prevent problems from escalating and eases pressure on the NHS. It is now essential that there is a clear plan for the long-term sustainability and expansion of these hubs, ensuring that community-based support remains at the heart of the national approach to children and young people’s mental health.

Jack O’Neill, Director of Policy, Advocacy and Influencing, The Children’s Society said:

This will come as a relief to the thousands of young people who rely on early support when problems first surface, before they escalate into crisis or cause lasting harm.