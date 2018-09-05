Funding allocated for councils to help rough sleepers

Rough sleepers will receive further support after the government set out plans to fund 83 areas with the highest numbers of people at risk over the next 2 years.

Following on from the launch of its Rough Sleeping Strategy last month, the government has today (5 September 2018) announced provisional allocations of a £34 million fund to provide local support for those living on the streets.

Councils across England with the highest numbers of rough sleepers will receive a share of the funding to back on-going initiatives in their area, such as dedicated support teams and securing additional bed spaces.

It will be allocated for council spending over the next 2 years and is an extension of the £30 million that we provided to councils in June through our Rough Sleeping Initiative Fund.

Among the projects benefitting from the initial £30 million are:

Sheffield – allocated £363,000 to expand ‘housing led’ services and increased emergency accommodation provision. The fund also provided a specialist support worker to assist a 64-year-old with mobility and addiction problems from sleeping rough to settle into permanent accommodation.

Thanet – allocated £367,000 to fund a rough sleeping coordinator, mental health specialist outreach worker and substance misuse worker. The council now undertakes regular multi-agency case management meeting reviews of rough sleepers with complex needs and provides individual care plans.

Bournemouth – allocated £387,000 to employ a dedicated rough sleeping coordinator, 4 specialised outreach workers focused on engagement with those on the streets, specialised psychological support to enable work with those who have experienced complex trauma and an initiative to help increase access to private rented sector for those seeking accommodation.

Communities Secretary, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said:

Our Rough Sleeping Strategy set out the blueprint to end rough sleeping by 2027. Now, we are vigorously taking the steps to make that happen. The funding through our Rough Sleeping Initiative is already making a real difference in helping support those off the streets into services and accommodation this year. But there is still work to do and that’s why we are supporting these areas with further funding to ensure progress continues to be made and vulnerable people are supported into services and accommodation.

The government’s expert Rough Sleeping Initiative Team has closely monitored the progress of the schemes developed from the first £30 million.

Alongside the £34 million allocated today, the government has set aside a further £11 million for spending on additional areas and projects to those supported by the Rough Sleeping Initiative and will announce further details in due course.

Further information

As outlined in our Rough Sleeping Strategy government will provide £45 million into the Rough Sleeping Initiative Fund.

The provisional £34 million allocated towards the 83 authorities today will be for spending in the 2019 to 2020 year. Finalised allocations will be dependent on progress in delivering programmes and services. These will be announced in due course.

Provisional allocations ( PDF , 35.3KB, 4 pages)

If an authority has not fully spent their 2018 to 2019 allocation, we will subtract the unspent amount from the 2019 to 2020 allocation.

In addition to funding from the Rough Sleeping Initiative in 2019 to 2020, elements of local authorities’ original proposals, including those from London authorities, may be taken forward as part of the work resulting from the Rough Sleeping Strategy.