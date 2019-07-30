Press release
Full list of new ministerial and government appointments: July 2019
The full list of all government appointments following Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister has been published.
Her Majesty’s Government: July 2019
Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury and Minister for the Civil Service and Minister for the Union
- Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
HM Treasury
- Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP
- Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP*&**
- Financial Secretary to the Treasury – Jesse Norman MP
- Economic Secretary to the Treasury – John Glen MP†
- Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury – Simon Clarke MP†
Foreign and Commonwealth Office
- Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, and First Secretary of State – Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Christopher Pincher MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison MP (jointly with the Department for International Development)
- Minister of State – Andrew Stephenson MP (jointly with the Department for International Development)
- Minister of State – Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Heather Wheeler MP
Home Office
- Secretary of State for the Home Department – Rt Hon Priti Patel MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP**
- Minister of State – Kit Malthouse MP
- Minister of State – Baroness Williams of Trafford (jointly with the Department for Work and Pensions (Minister for Equalities))
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Victoria Atkins MP (jointly with the Department for Work and Pensions (Minister for Women))
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Seema Kennedy MP
Cabinet Office
- Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Rt Hon Michael Gove MP
- Paymaster General, and Minister for the Cabinet Office – Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP**
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Jake Berry MP (jointly with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government)**
- Parliamentary Secretary – Chloe Smith MP
- Parliamentary Secretary* – Kevin Foster MP (jointly with the Wales Office; and Assistant Government Whip (paid))
- Parliamentary Secretary – Simon Hart MP
- Parliamentary Secretary– Johnny Mercer MP (jointly with the Ministry of Defence)
Ministry of Justice
- Lord Chancellor (paid), and Secretary of State for Justice* – Rt Hon Robert Buckland QC MP
- Minister of State – Lucy Frazer QC MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Wendy Morton MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Edward Argar MP
Department for Exiting the European Union
- Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union – Rt Hon Stephen Barclay MP
- Minister of State – Lord Callanan
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – James Duddridge MP
Ministry of Defence
- Secretary of State for Defence – Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Mark Lancaster TD MP
- Minister of State – Baroness Goldie DL*
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Johnny Mercer MP (jointly with the Cabinet Office)
Department of Health and Social Care
- Secretary of State for Health and Social Care – Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP
- Minister of State – Chris Skidmore MP
- Minister of State – Caroline Dinenage MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Jo Churchill MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Nadine Dorries MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Baroness Blackwood of North Oxford
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP**
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Jo Johnson MP (jointly with the Department for Education)**
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Kelly Tolhurst MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Nadhim Zahawi MP*
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Duncan of Springbank (jointly with the Northern Ireland Office)
Department for International Trade
- Secretary of State for International Trade, and President of the Board of Trade – Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP
- Minister of State – Conor Burns MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Graham Stuart MP
Department for Work and Pensions
- Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, and Minister for Women and Equalities – Rt Hon Amber Rudd MP
- Minister of State – Justin Tomlinson MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Mims Davies MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Guy Opperman MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Will Quince MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Baroness Stedman-Scott OBE
- Minister of State (Minister for Equalities) – Baroness Williams of Trafford (jointly with the Home Office)
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Women) – Victoria Atkins MP (jointly with the Home Office)
Department for Education
- Secretary of State for Education – Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Jo Johnson MP (jointly with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)**
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Kemi Badenoch MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Agnew of Oulton DL*
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP
- Minister of State – Dr Therese Coffey MP
- Minister of State – George Eustice MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Zac Goldsmith MP (jointly with the Department for International Development)
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Gardiner of Kimble
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
- Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government – Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Esther McVey MP**
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Jake Berry MP (jointly with the Cabinet Office)**
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Luke Hall MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Viscount Younger of Leckie
Department for Transport
- Secretary of State for Transport – Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP
- Minister of State – Chris Heaton-Harris MP
- Minister of State – George Freeman MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State* – Nusrat Ghani MP (and Government Whip (paid)
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Paul Maynard MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Baroness Vere of Norbiton
Northern Ireland Office
- Secretary of State for Northern Ireland – Rt Hon Julian Smith MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Nick Hurd MP (and Minister for London)
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Robin Walker MP (jointly with Scotland Office)
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Duncan of Springbank (jointly with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
Scotland Office
- Secretary of State for Scotland – Rt Hon Alister Jack MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State* – Colin Clark MP (and a Government Whip*)
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Robin Walker MP (jointly with the Northern Ireland Office)
Wales Office
- Secretary of State for Wales – Rt Hon Alun Cairns MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State* – Kevin Foster MP (jointly with the Cabinet Office; and Assistant Government Whip (paid))
Office of the Leader of the House of Lords
- Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords – Rt Hon Baroness Evans of Bowes Park
- Minister of State (Deputy Leader of the House of Lords) – Rt Hon Earl Howe*
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport – Rt Hon Nicky Morgan MP
- Minister of State – Nigel Adams MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Rebecca Pow MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Matt Warman MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Baroness Barran MBE*
Department for International Development
- Secretary of State for International Development – Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison MP (jointly with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office)
- Minister of State – Andrew Stephenson MP (jointly with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office)
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Zac Goldsmith MP (jointly with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs)
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Baroness Sugg CBE
Minister without Portfolio
- Minister without Portfolio* (and Conservative Party Chair) – James Cleverly MP
Office of the Leader of the House of Commons
- Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons – Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP**
Whips – House of Commons
- Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip) – Rt Hon Mark Spencer MP**
- Treasurer of HM Household (Deputy Chief Whip) – Amanda Milling MP
- Comptroller of HM Household (Government Whip) – Jeremy Quin MP
- Vice Chamberlain of HM Household (Government Whip) – Stuart Andrew MP
Junior Lords of the Treasury
- Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Rebecca Harris MP
- Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Michelle Donelan MP
- Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Mike Freer MP
- Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – David Rutley MP
- Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Nusrat Ghani MP (and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport*)
- Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury)* – Colin Clark MP (and a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Scotland Office*)
Assistant Whips (Commons)
- Assistant Government Whip – Kevin Foster MP (and Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office and the Wales Office*)
- Assistant Government Whip – Leo Docherty MP
- Assistant Government Whip – James Morris MP
- Assistant Government Whip –Tom Pursglove MP
- Assistant Government Whip – Nigel Huddleston MP
- Assistant Government Whip – Marcus Jones MP
- Assistant Government Whip – Iain Stewart MP
Whips – House of Lords
- Captain of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms (Lords Chief Whip) – Lord Ashton of Hyde
- Captain of The Queen’s Bodyguard of the Yeomen of the Guard (Deputy Chief Whip) – Earl of Courtown
Baronesses and Lords in Waiting
- Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Berridge of the Vale of Catmose
- Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist
- Lord in Waiting – Rt Hon Lord Young of Cookham CH
- Lord in Waiting – Lord Bethell of Romford*
Law Officers
- Attorney General – Rt Hon Geoffrey Cox QC MP**
- Solicitor General – Michael Ellis MP
- HM Advocate General for Scotland and Ministry of Justice spokesperson for the Lords – Rt Hon Lord Keen of Elie QC
*unpaid
**attends Cabinet
† paid as a Parliamentary Secretary
Published 30 July 2019