Free hospital parking for thousands of patients, staff and carers

Thousands of NHS patients and visitors in England will be able to access free hospital car parking under a new approach set out by Health Secretary Matt Hancock today.

The government will also consider car parking capacity across the country, and how improved technology will reduce burdens for hospitals and take away stress for visitors.

Currently, NHS trusts are responsible for making their own car parking arrangements, including setting any charges. Any profits from car parking charges must be reinvested into frontline care.

From April, all 206 hospital trusts in England will be expected to provide free car parking to groups that may be frequent hospital visitors, or those disproportionately impacted by daily or hourly charges for parking, including:

blue badge holders

frequent outpatients who have to attend regular appointments to manage long-term conditions

Free parking will also be offered at specific times of day to certain groups, including:

parents of sick children staying in hospital overnight

staff working night shifts

The government will work with the NHS and others to ensure that it:

spreads existing good practice from NHS organisations applying current exemptions effectively to others

uses the NHS standard contract if needed to ensure compliance

assesses where capital investment could help to improve the experience of patients and visitors

Technology has helped a number of trusts to improve their parking, and the Department of Health and Social Care will work with the NHS in the coming months to identify and spread practical parking options that can make the most difference quickly. These could include:

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, which use camera technology to scan car number plates

ticket or token systems where eligible people can them redeem free parking, or receive a refund

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: