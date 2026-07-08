Four sentenced to nearly 15 years combined jail time following major MHRA investigation into illegal online supply of medicines

Today, four members of an organised criminal group have been sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court for their roles in a large-scale operation that supplied controlled drugs, prescription-only medicines (POMs) and unauthorised medicinal products online.

These sentences come after convictions were secured in November 2025, following a major investigation by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU).

Known as Operation Lamborghini, the investigation uncovered a group responsible for the illegal sale and distribution of medicines to customers across the UK. Investigators linked the group to almost two million doses of medicinal products, including Diazepam, Clonazepam, Lorazepam, Alprazolam, Codeine, Zolpidem, and Zopiclone, as well as unauthorised versions of medicines and illegally supplied POMs.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer, said:

“Today’s sentencing reflects the seriousness of these offences and the significant threat to public safety.

“This was a sophisticated and highly profitable criminal scheme that showed a complete disregard for patient safety. Prescription only medicines should only be obtained with a prescription issued by a qualified healthcare professional and dispensed by a registered pharmacy.

“Criminals who sell medicines illegally put the public at risk and undermine confidence in the healthcare system.

“I’m incredibly proud of the hard work of my colleagues and their determination to bring these criminals to justice. We will continue to identify, disrupt and prosecute those involved in the illegal supply of medicines and will use every tool available to protect the public.”

Gayle Ramsay of the Crown Prosecution Service said:

“These four defendants showed absolute disregard for the health consequences of selling unauthorised medicines and prescription only drugs without the proper professional medical consultation and authorisation to do so.

“The defendants would have no understanding as to the safety of these medicines and the impact of using them for potential buyers. The sale of any form of illegal drugs can have devasting consequences for the public and local communities.”

The case was prosecuted by the CPS Serious Economic Organised and International Directorate (SEOCID).

The court heard that the defendants prioritised profit over patient safety and exposed members of the public to potentially serious health risks. The medicines were supplied without appropriate clinical oversight or safeguards to protect patients.

Anyone who suspects illegal trading in medicines or believes a product may be counterfeit is encouraged to report it directly to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

The four defendants received the following sentences:

Everton Reynolds (DOB: 26/02/1967) – 5 years imprisonment

Paul Billingham, (DOB: 27/11/1968) – 4 years imprisonment

Junior Ranger (DOB: 25/01/1981) –2 years imprisonment (suspended for 18 months)

Anita Rama (DOB: 12/05/1977) – 33 months (Class B and trade mark) and 14 months concurrent (other offences)

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