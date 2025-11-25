Three convicted in major MHRA investigation into illegal online supply of medicines

Operation Lamborghini disrupts multimillion-pound criminal network supplying controlled drugs and unauthorised medicines online

Today, 25 November 2025, three individuals have been convicted for their roles in an organised criminal group responsible for the large-scale unlawful supply of unauthorised medicinal products online, one individual was found not guilty. A fifth pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

The investigation, led by the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU) and known as Operation Lamborghini, uncovered an organised criminal network operating a series of websites to illegally supply unlicensed medicines – including those controlled as Class B and Class C drugs.

Everton Reynolds, Paul Billingham, and Junior Ranger, were convicted by a jury of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs (Class B and C), and conspiracies to supply unauthorised medicines, prescription only medicines, following a 6-week trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Anita Rama had pleaded guilty to all the charges at an earlier hearing.

The investigation identified almost two million doses of medicinal controlled drugs and other medicines linked to the criminal group. These included benzodiazepines (such as Diazepam, Clonazepam, Lorazepam and Alprazolam), Zolpidem, Zopiclone and the Class B drug Codeine, alongside unauthorised versions of medicines including Sildenafil. Prescription-only medicines Zapain and Modafinil were also supplied unlawfully.

Andy Morling, Head of the Criminal Enforcement Unit at the MHRA, said:

“This conviction sends a clear message that the trafficking of medicines is a serious criminal offence that will be met with a robust and coordinated response by the MHRA. The individuals involved showed a blatant disregard for public safety, placing people at real risk for their own financial gain.

I am immensely proud of the work of my Criminal Enforcement Unit colleagues whose professionalism and persistence brought this organised criminal group to justice. We will continue to pursue those who threaten the public with dangerous and unlicensed medicines, wherever they operate.”

Gayle Ramsay of the Crown Prosecution Service said:

“These four defendants showed absolute disregard for the health consequences of selling unauthorised medicines and prescription only drugs to people without the proper professional medical consultation and authorisation to do so.

“The defendants would have no understanding as to the safety of these medicines and the impact of using them for potential buyers. The sale of any form of illegal drugs causes devasting consequences for people, the public and local communities.”

The case was prosecuted by the CPS Serious Economic Organised and International Directorate (SEOCID). Sentencing will take place at a later date.

Notes to Editors

The Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU) is the MHRA’s in-house law enforcement function, leading the Agency’s response to medicines crime. Its strategic mission is to protect the public, maintain confidence in regulation and uphold the rule of law by preventing offending where it can, disrupting offending where it cannot, and bringing offenders to justice where it should. It uses the full range of its powers and capabilities, including intelligence analysis, online disruption, covert techniques, and asset recovery to tackle criminal threats to the UK public, working closely with the police and law enforcement agencies in the UK and overseas.

Anyone who suspects illegal trading in medicines or believes a product may be counterfeit can report it via the Yellow Card scheme: yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk.

For more information on the MHRA’s role in regulating medicines, visit: www.gov.uk/mhra.

