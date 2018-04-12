News story
Formula 4 powerboats report published
Collision between 2 powerboats while rounding a buoy on Stewartby Lake, Bedfordshire, England.
MAIB’s report on the collision between two Formula 4 powerboats during an international racing event on Stewartby Lake, Bedfordshire on 2 July last year, is now published. One of the drivers was hospitalised as a result of the collision.
The report contains details of what happened, subsequent actions taken and recommendations: read more.
