Formula 4 powerboats report published

Collision between 2 powerboats while rounding a buoy on Stewartby Lake, Bedfordshire, England.

Published 12 April 2018
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Formula 4 powerboats collision

MAIB’s report on the collision between two Formula 4 powerboats during an international racing event on Stewartby Lake, Bedfordshire on 2 July last year, is now published. One of the drivers was hospitalised as a result of the collision.

The report contains details of what happened, subsequent actions taken and recommendations: read more.

