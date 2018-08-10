Foreign Secretary welcomes new UN Commissioner for Human Rights

I would like to warmly congratulate Michelle Bachelet on her appointment as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The UK strongly supports the Office of the High Commissioner in its efforts to promote and protect human rights throughout the world, and to strengthen the ability of the UN system as a whole to respond to human rights situations of concern.

Michelle Bachelet has extensive experience of the UN, and a long history of working to promote human rights, including as the founding Executive Director of UN Women. We wish her every success and look forward to working with her.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein for the invaluable contributions he has made in his role as High Commissioner, speaking up tirelessly for the victims of human rights abuses, and holding nations that commit serious and systematic violations against their citizens to account.