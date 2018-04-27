Foreign Secretary to discuss Russia at NATO meeting

During his intervention at the meeting, the Foreign Secretary will also urge fellow NATO allies to do more to tackle ‘hybrid threats’ such as cyber-attacks, and interference in the domestic politics and infrastructure of Russia’s near-neighbours.

Ahead of the meeting, the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

This is the first NATO Foreign Ministerial since the attempted murder in Salisbury, and the chemical weapons attack in Syria. It is a key moment to discuss Russia with foreign ministers of all 29 allies. At the July Summit NATO will take decisions on how to enhance its deterrence and defence. NATO’s ability to react quickly has already been demonstrated by the Alliance’s swift response to both the attack in Salisbury and in Syria, and by its show of solidarity with the UK’s actions. We have seen similar support from the EU and the G7. We must now maintain momentum and hold Russia to account for its reckless and destabilising behaviour.

During the meeting, Allies will also discuss other important issues including Afghanistan, enlargement, and projecting stability.

