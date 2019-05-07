Foreign Secretary statement on the release of journalists in Myanmar

The Foreign Secretary said:

Following my raising of the issue with State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi last September, I strongly welcome the pardoning of the two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. This is an important decision made by the civilian government in Burma and demonstrates their desire to redress a miscarriage of justice and uphold the rule of law.

It has been a long-standing priority for the UK to support the journalists’ release and underlines what is possible when countries focus on media freedom as a key international priority. Today our thoughts are with these two brave men, now able to be reunited with their families after being separated from them for so long. The United Kingdom stands ready to offer further support to the Burmese civilian government to improve the rule of law in the country.