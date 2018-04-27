Press release
Foreign Secretary statement on the Inter-Korean Summit
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson welcomes announcement following the Inter-Korean Summit.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:
I welcome the announcement that the two Koreas will work towards the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation of North Korea, improve bilateral ties and reduce border tensions.
This historic summit is not the end in itself. There are still many questions to be answered. Kim Jong Un’s commitment to halt all nuclear and intercontinental and intermediate range ballistic missiles tests is a positive step. We hope this indicates an intention to negotiate in good faith and that Kim has heeded the clear message to North Korea that only a change of course can bring the security and prosperity it claims to seek.
The UK will continue to work with our international partners to strictly enforce existing sanctions until such time that North Korea turns its commitments into concrete steps towards denuclearisation.
