Foreign Secretary statement on the announcement of a ceasefire in Afghanistan

Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson said:

I welcome the announcement by the National Unity Government of a ceasefire for Eid al-Fitr. This is an opportunity to reduce levels of violence and create space for talks to begin. Recent international conferences in Kabul and Tashkent have shown that the regional community and regional states are united on the need for a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan. We call on the Taliban to join the ceasefire and seize the opportunity to advance the cause of peace which the people of Afghanistan so deserve.