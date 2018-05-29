Press release
Foreign Secretary statement on release of Andargachew Tsege
British man Andargachew Tsege, who has been on death row in Ethiopia for 4 years, has been released from prison after being pardoned.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:
I am pleased Andargachew Tsege is now able to reunite with his loved ones after being separated from them for so long.
His case has been a priority for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and our staff have worked tirelessly to support him and his family throughout his detention.
Recent moves by the Ethiopian Government send a positive signal that they remain serious about following through with promised reforms to increase political space.
Further information
-
Follow the Foreign Secretary on Twitter @BorisJohnson and Facebook
-
Follow the Foreign Office on Twitter @foreignoffice and Facebook
-
Follow the Foreign Office on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn
Media enquiries
For journalists
Email newsdesk@fco.gov.uk
Newsdesk 020 7008 3100