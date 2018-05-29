Press release

Foreign Secretary statement on release of Andargachew Tsege

British man Andargachew Tsege, who has been on death row in Ethiopia for 4 years, has been released from prison after being pardoned.

Published 29 May 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

I am pleased Andargachew Tsege is now able to reunite with his loved ones after being separated from them for so long.

His case has been a priority for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and our staff have worked tirelessly to support him and his family throughout his detention.

Recent moves by the Ethiopian Government send a positive signal that they remain serious about following through with promised reforms to increase political space.

