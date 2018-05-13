Foreign Secretary statement on an incident involving British nationals in DRC

Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, said:

I am delighted to announce that two British nationals who were held hostage in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been released. I pay tribute to the DRC authorities and the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation for their tireless help during this terrible case.

My thoughts are now with the family of Virunga Park ranger Rachel Makissa Baraka who was killed during the kidnapping, and with the injured driver and the released British nationals as they recover from this traumatic incident.