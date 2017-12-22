Foreign Secretary statement on adoption of UNSC resolution 2397 on North Korea

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

I welcome the unanimous adoption of the UNSC resolution on North Korea. The international community has shown that it is united in its condemnation of North Korea’s reckless behaviour.

This resolution takes vital steps to reduce the export revenues that the North Korean regime diverts away from its people to fund its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

These further measures adopted show Kim Jong-Un that he has the choice of two paths. To either continue the current path of provocation and isolation or to put the wellbeing of the North Korean people first. We urge North Korea to change its course.