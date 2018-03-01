Foreign Secretary statement following the second Kabul Process meeting

Commenting on the second meeting of the Kabul Process, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

Yesterday, at the Kabul Process meeting, Afghanistan’s National Unity Government made a significant and bold offer to the Taliban, laying out their plans for talks without preconditions. I commend the vision of President Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah who laid out a clear but flexible proposal on talks – and a road to peace, prosperity and stability for Afghanistan. The United Kingdom, along with the region and the international community stand united in support of this determination to bring the violence to an end.

I strongly believe that the only solution to the conflict in Afghanistan is through a political settlement, led and owned by Afghans themselves. Yesterday’s Kabul Process meeting was a landmark step on this important journey. It is now for the Taliban to take the opportunity offered and to step forward and contribute to an inclusive political process. I urge them do so. Afghanistan’s future must be decided through dialogue, not the gun.