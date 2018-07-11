Foreign Secretary marks the 23rd anniversary of the massacre at Srebrenica

On the anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:

On this day, the 23rd anniversary of the massacre at Srebrenica, we remember the more than 8,000 civilians who lost their lives in a brutal act of murder.

At this time, we must reflect on how the perpetrators were held to account by International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia for committing an act of genocide. The verdict will not bring back the thousands who were killed, nor erase the grief of their families, but it sends a clear message that there will be no impunity for those who commit such crimes.

The UK is committed to helping the region overcome the legacy of past conflict. Yesterday, I attended the Western Balkans Summit alongside the Prime Minister and other European and Western Balkan leaders. The Summit demonstrated a shared will to work together to build a more peaceful, prosperous and stable future for all.

