Foreign Secretary commits to action in UN Security Council on Yemen

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has announced today (Monday 5 November) that the UK is discussing with UN Security Council partners what more the Council can do to address the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and step up support for the work of the UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths.

The Foreign Secretary discussed this step with the UN Special Envoy and they agreed that the time was right for the Council to act to bolster the UN led process.

As the Minister for the Middle East, Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister made clear last week, a nationwide ceasefire will only have an effect on the ground if it is underpinned by a political deal between the conflict parties. The action the UK takes forward at the UN Security Council will help towards that goal, ensuring that a full ceasefire, when it comes, is fully implemented.

Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, said:

For too long in the Yemen conflict both sides have believed a military solution is possible with catastrophic consequences for the people. Now for the first time there appears to be a window in which both sides can be encouraged to come to the table, stop the killing and find a political solution that is the only long term way out of disaster. The UK will use all its influence to push for such an approach. I met UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths on Tuesday, and there is a small but real chance that a cessation of hostilities could alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people. This must be the first priority as we seek to put in place a longer term solution.

