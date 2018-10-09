Foreign Secretary call with Saudi Foreign Minister

Following the call, a Foreign & Commonwealth Office spokesperson said:

The Foreign Secretary has today spoken to his Saudi counterpart, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, about the case of Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Hunt stressed that if media reports from the weekend regarding Mr Khashoggi’s case prove correct, that would be extremely concerning and the UK will treat the incident very seriously - friendships depend on shared values.

Mr Hunt urged the Saudi Government to cooperate fully with the Turkish investigation into the case, and to provide further information as soon as possible.

The Foreign Secretary today also met the Saudi Ambassador to the UK to reiterate the need for urgent answers.