Foreign Secretary begins a five-day tour of Latin America

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will begin a five-day tour of Latin America today (19 May) which will see him travel to Peru, Argentina and Chile.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

This will be my first visit to the region since becoming Foreign Secretary. Latin America is a vibrant and dynamic part of the world that works closely with the UK on a number of issues including trade, security, science, infrastructure and education, among others. I am looking forward to strengthening the UK’s relationship with countries in the region, as well as representing the UK at the G20 Foreign Minister’s meeting for important talks on climate change, the illegal wildlife trade and how to ensure girls across the world receive twelve years of quality education.

Starting in Peru’s capital Lima, Mr. Johnson, the first Foreign Secretary to visit Peru in over 50 years, will join President Vizcarra on a trip to the Amazon.

The joint visit will include seeing first-hand the work of an animal rescue centre to tackle the illegal wildlife trade and time at a remote Amazonian Community Centre to launch a UK-funded solar project providing electricity and potable water for the school.

After visiting Peru the Foreign Secretary will travel to Argentina for talks with President Macri and Foreign Minister Faurie. In Buenos Aires Mr Johnson will also represent the UK at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting to discuss a range of global issues with his counterparts.

Foreign Secretary Johnson will finish his five-day tour of Latin America in Chile, where he will meet President Pinera, Foreign Minister Ampuero and visit a British Council funded pilot project which aims to advance digital literacy and coding skills particularly among female students in Chile, Colombia and Peru.

